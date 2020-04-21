Clark County commissioner affirms Governor Sisolak’s ‘Stay Home’ orders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft took a moment during the Tuesday commission meeting to show support for the governor’s decision to temporarily close businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want to make crystal clear for the public that’s watching, for the media, this here is the body that has jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip, 2.3 million residents live in our regional community but a million in unincorporated Clark County, and this body is in full support of the governor’s directives. We are looking to follow those directives and at which time, like chair said, that the medical community gives the governor direction, that’s when we will be in position to fully get ready to go, up and running help our business at that point,” he said.

This comment comes days after Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the shutdown “total insanity” and said Governor Sisolak needed to reopen businesses because the closures were killing the economy. She questioned the governor’s move and said there was no backup data as to why the shutdown was needed.