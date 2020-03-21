Clark County Commission to hold emergency meeting at 7 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commission informed that they will be holding an emergency meeting on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

In their release, they stated that there are two items on their agenda:

1. Adopt an ordinance by emergency authorizing the enforcement of an emergency ordinance, directives, and regulations effective during a declared state of emergency; providing for immediate effectiveness and providing for provisions relating thereto. (For possible action). 2. Receive a report on measures taken on mitigation and recovery efforts related to COVID-19; and direct staff accordingly. (For possible action)

The meeting will be livestreamed via 8 News Now website and APP as well as on 8 News Now’s Facebook page.