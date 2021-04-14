Clark County Commission proposes mitigation and enforcement plan ahead of May 1 deadline

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In less than a month and half, Las Vegas will be closer to operating like it was pre-pandemic and counties are getting ready to set their own rules and regulations by May 1.

Right now, those rules are up in the air as they still need to be finalized next week.

But here is what we know Clark County released proposed changes before the governor’s announcement Tuesday about opening businesses to full capacity by June 1.

In Clark County, these changes would be effective by May 1:

Restaurants can increase the number of people at tables to 10

Buffets can also be open up again

Pool tables and arcade games are also allowed to be open

This comes as good news for owner of Crazy Pita — Mehdi Zarhloul — who did his best to keep up with the COVID-19 restrictions at all three of his locations. He is looking forward to full capacity in June.

“The good thing is we were able to do the six-foot distance. We managed through it, people had to wait in certain locations we had to keep our staffing level to compensate the level of business,” said Zarhloul.

Zarhloul says even though certain restrictions are being lifted, safety will still be a priority.

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick says she believes we will be able to reach that 100% capacity by June 1 if we all do our part to get vaccinated and tested.