Clark County Commission considers new regulations for mobile billboards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission is considering new regulations on those mobile billboards driving up and down the Strip. This would be the first time they have changed the rules those billboards have to follow.

Things up for debate are no driving in winds more than 35 mph, no making U-turns and no parking near homes. There is a public hearing on tomorrow’s agenda.

One thing that was not addressed was the content of the billboards.

The last time those really came under fire was because of content on what was dubbed the ‘Stripper Mobile.’ You may remember the controversy in 2009. Little Darlings Gentlemen’s Club was driving around with girls in the back of the billboard dancing on a pole. That was banned by the county commission for safety reasons.