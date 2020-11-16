Clark County Commission certifies election results, except District C race; 6 vote twice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly two weeks after the election, the Clark County Commission voted Monday to certify the election results with the exception of the County Commission District C race. The panel will consider a special election for the race in December.

Results show Democrat Ross Miller leading Republican Stavros Anthony by 10 votes. If Anthony won, the all-Democrat commission would have its first Republican in more than a decade.

Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria delivered a full report to county commissioners in Monday’s special meeting. The report is required by law and Gloria stated the following:

936 discrepancies in ballots

710 with mail-in precincts

121 in early voting precincts

105 on Election Day

6 voters voted twice

Gloria stated that they had found the discrepancies related to tracking, moving from signature to manual signature verifications as well as in the ballot curing process. Some of the discrepancies found in the early voting and election day results according to Gloria included:

Inadvertent canceled votes

Voter check-ins

Reactivated voter cards

Duplicate activations

Check-in errors

Gloria also noted there were 60,109 provisional ballots cast in the election. He said 57,866 of these ballots were accepted and 2,243 were rejected. He cited the following reasons for rejections:

115 voters had already voted

142 voted in wrong district or wrong precincts

8 were not eligible to vote

1,925 were not registered to vote

53 did not provide adequate proof-of-residence or a valid identification

A provisional ballot is cast by a voter who believes they are registered, but does not appear as registered. A provisional ballot can also be issued when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility to vote.

Gloria said discrepancies are not uncommon, especially with mail-in balloting on this scale.

The County Commissioner board exchanged questions with one of the attorneys to ensure that all statutes, rules and guidelines be followed when considering the issues and concerns related to the election results.

The focus was narrowed to the County Commission District C race due to the tight 10-vote difference. After ruling out a recount, that would not change the discrepancies that Gloria identified, the board ultimately decided to certify all the election results except for the Clark County Commission District C race results; a special election will now be considered for that race only in December.

“We have found discrepancies that we can’t explain that would cast a doubt on whether or not that margin of victory is solid,” Gloria said about the District C race.

Over the weekend, the final provisional votes were added into the system.

Before the vote, Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, who represents the Anthony campaign, requested that election results not be certified on the grounds that there were discrepancies. Mayo-DeRiso presented a letter, which contained allegations of irregularities, including double votes and issues with mail-in ballots.

Upon the decision to likely hold a special election, Mayo-DeRiso told 8 News Now, “We’ve been hearing from everybody across the district, ‘How did this happen? We voted for Stavros.’ Now is your chance. You have to turn out.” Mayo-DeRiso did not cite any fraud and said the irregularities were likely due to human error.

A representative from the Miller campaign did not return a request for comment.

Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact! https://t.co/TLHnFKNN6g — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

This year, there some extra interest because of the close separation in many high-profile races.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the news, but with many inaccuracies. “Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada,” the president tweeted. “The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact!”

In the event of a special election, just the District C seat would be on the ballot. Other races voted by the more than 200 precincts in District C would not be on the ballot, including the race for president. The race also is not “all Democrat” as Anthony is running as a Republican.

Gloria said the six people who voted twice may not have done so with ill intent, but each case will be forward to the Secretary of State’s Office for review.

A date for the special election could be decided during the commission’s first December meeting.