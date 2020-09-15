Clark County Commission approves new report to combat homelessness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners got an in-depth look at a very deep problem in Southern Nevada during a meeting Tuesday.

Thousands of people sleep on the streets across the valley, but Clark County leadership wants to change that.

Commissioners received a detailed overview on homelessness. It outlines the problem and tries to point to solutions.

During a meeting at the government center, commissioners approved efforts to get the homeless community into warm beds, and onto a path of success.

Currently in place is a tiered approach, combined of housing, mental health, addiction and case management. However, there’s a funding cap for this model.

During Tuesday’s meeting, a working group shared a report detailing methods to reduce homelessness.

The report also included that there is a shortage of 78,000 affordable housing units across the Las Vegas valley.

“I want to give credit for inclusion of behavioral health. Housing is obviously critical, we have to increase our housing supply, but if we don’t consider the other aspects of homelessness, then we will have failed,” County Commissioner Justin Jones said. “I think these numbers really speak to the enormous gap that we have in both housing and providing behavioral health services here in Southern Nevada.”

The Board of Commissioners approved the report and its recommendations.