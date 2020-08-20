Clark County Commission approves drive-thru marijuana dispensaries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are drive-thru restaurants and even drive-thru weddings and soon there will be drive-thru marijuana dispensaries in Las Vegas.
Clark County commissioners unanimously approved drive-thru’s at dispensaries in unincorporated parts of the county. It takes effect Sept. 3.
Businesses that want to add a drive-thru will first need to get approval from both the county and state.
Currently, NuWu Cannabis Marketplace is currently the only place with a drive-thru. It’s on tribal land, near downtown Las Vegas.