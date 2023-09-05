LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission voted Tuesday to accept the 1 October Memorial Committee’s design recommendation for a permanent memorial to remember the events of the 1 October tragedy, a release said.

In July, the 1 October Memorial Committee recommended a concept design from JCJ Architecture, an architecture and interior design practice with offices in Las Vegas, New York City, San Diego, and more.

The chosen concept design is called the “Forever One Memorial.” That design was approved by the Clark County Commission on Sept. 5.

JCJ Architecture shared renderings with 8 News Now, which show the design concept, which includes seven parts.

Forever One Memorial – Aerial View. Source: JCJ Architecture



Forever One Memorial – The Surround. Source: JCJ Architecture

Forever One Memorial – 58 Candles: The Remembrance Ring. Source: JCJ Architecture

Forever One Memorial – The Angel Wall. Source: JCJ Architecture

Forever One Memorial – The Tower of Light. Source: JCJ Architecture

The design was one of five concepts that were submitted to the committee as part of the process to gather ideas for a memorial to remember the victims of the shooting that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017.

According to the release, the process of choosing a design included gathering input from family members of victims of the tragedy, survivors, and the public.

The permanent memorial will be built at Giles Street and Reno Avenue, an area of two acres on the northeast corner of the concert site donated by MGM Resorts International.

“We are grateful to the design teams, family members, survivors, and everyone who participated in this process to create a memorial to remember the events of 1 October,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, whose Commission District includes the festival site.

A project designed by OLIN + Andy Scott was recommended by the committee as an alternative, which was also accepted by the County Commission.

“Thanks to the committee’s hard work, a very unique process was put into place to ensure that anyone who had an idea for the memorial could be heard,” Gibson said. “The committee also made sure professionals were involved to ensure that the memorial that gets created will be a world-class project that serves as a place of remembrance, respect, and healing.”

Now that a design has been accepted, County Commission staff will be looking for a nonprofit organization to oversee fundraising, construction, and maintenance of the memorial.

An agreement with a nonprofit would need to be approved by the County Commission at a future meeting.