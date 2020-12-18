Clark County closing most buildings through Jan. 15 due to pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Falling in line with Governor Steve Sisolak’s extended “statewide pause,” Clark County will be closing most county buildings to the public through Friday, January 15.

During this time, McCarran International Airport and UMC will remain open. Courts will be open for limited case proceedings and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau will remain open.

Outdoor parks and playgrounds will also remain open at this time.

