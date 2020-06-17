Clark County close to final results in Primary election

A man walks by a sign for at a mail-in ballot drop-off location at the Clark County Government Center during a nearly all-mail primary election Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All but about 1,000 ballots have been counted in Clark County. Officials expect to have those counts on Thursday, and final results on Friday.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office will release the final results.

Find updated results on Clark County’s website.

Results were delayed as long lines formed on June 9, when people went to a limited number of places where they could vote in person. The bulk of ballots were mailed after the Secretary of State made changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said the 1,000 remaining ballots are from voters who registered to vote or made a change to their voter registration on or after May 22. “Those ballots are not counted until the Election Department confirms that each voter did not cast another ballot in another Nevada county,” Kulin said.

Notable results up to now:

CONGRESSIONAL RACES:

In District 1, incumbent Democrat Dina Titus will likely face Republican Joyce Bentley in the general election.

District 3 incumbent Democrat Susie Lee will likely face Republican Dan “Big Dan” Rodimer.

District 4 incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford will likely face Republican Jim Marchant.

COUNTY COMMISSION:

Incumbent Michael Naft is comfortably leading his race for the District A seat.

Ross Miller is leading the District C race with 38% of the vote, ahead of Hunter Cain, with 25%. William McCurdy II has 42% of the vote in the District D race.

NEVADA ASSEMBLY

Three-term Republican Assemblyman Chris Edwards trails Ann “Annie” Black in District 19. The winner of the primary will take the seat, as no Democrats or other challengers are running. Black is a Mesquite City Councilwoman. The district falls in northeast Las Vegas valley and eastern Clark County.

