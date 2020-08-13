Clark County, cities release list of resources for working parents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and five cities have collaborated on a list of resources for working parents ahead of the first day of school. The resources include everything from help with technology to child care.

The following is a list of resources to help you plan before Aug. 24 arrives.

Technology

Connecting Kids Nevada : This initiative is bringing organizations together with the goal of ensuring equal access to equipment and internet for distance learning this school year. For more information, click here.

: This initiative is bringing organizations together with the goal of ensuring equal access to equipment and internet for distance learning this school year. For more information, click here. Family Support Center: If you don’t have access to internet or a device, call 1-888-616-2476, Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center will connect qualified families to internet service for free.

County and City Programs

Clark County School Daze : Program for children ages 5-12. It will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., engaging children in socially distanced activities, including educational time and sports. To register, click here.

City of Henderson Battle Born Kids and Battle Born Teens : Program for residents, designed for kids ages 5-14. It will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., engaging participants in activities ranging from games to movies. Beginning Aug. 14, you can register here.

City of North Las Vegas Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy : Three options for kids. One option includes live classroom instruction from a teacher, blended with online lessons and access to enrichment and extracurricular activities. Learning space : City will provide a learning space for homeschool co-ops and other education groups. Safekey Programming : This programming, along with other before and after school care, will be made available. For information on all of these programs and options, click here.

City of Las Vegas 2020 Vegas Strong Academy : Six sites will offer child care options and support children with their distance learning if they can’t be at home. The academy caters to children in Kindergarten through 8th grade. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the fall semester. To register, click here.



Additional Resources:

Nevada Silver State Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System : Database where parents can search for licensed child care in Clark County.

: Database where parents can search for licensed child care in Clark County. Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada : Facilities will reopen with programming offerings for youth ages 6-18. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.

: Facilities will reopen with programming offerings for youth ages 6-18. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click here. YMCA of Southern Nevada: The Y Cares Educational Enrichment Program will be offered at four locations. It’s designed for youth ages 5-15 and will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The group encourages parents to check back, as the list will expand as more resources are added.