LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Clark County District Court judge in Las Vegas was recovering from a courtroom attack Wednesday and returned to work Thursday, Clark County Chief Judge Jerry Wiese said

Judge Mary Kay Holthus was injured, received medical attention, and was released from medical assistance. Weiss said she remained sore and stiff one day after the courtroom attack but returned to work on Thursday.

Wiese discussed the attack that occurred at the courthouse on Jan. 3 and provided updates on those injured in the courtroom on Wednesday.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported, Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time felon, was in Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. As Holthus was getting ready to sentence Redden to prison time, he lunged over the bench and attacked her.

Shane Brandon, a court marshal who was in the courtroom on Wednesday, was taken to the hospital and treated for a head injury and released. His injuries were still being treated on Thursday.

A law clerk, identified as Michael Lasso, also received medical attention due to hand abrasions and was released by medical staff.

“We commend the heroic acts of Judge Holthus’ staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” Judge Wiese said on Thursday.

Holthus thanked all the well-wishers and others who expressed concern for her and her staff.

“She is extremely grateful for those who took brave actions during the attack,” Judge Wiese added. “I want to make sure that the public is aware that the courthouse is a safe place to be, this was a very unique situation, and we are doing what we can to maintain the integrity of the court and the safety that we have here.”

Wiese was asked what additional safety measures would be taken in the days following the courtroom attack.

Crisis services have been arranged for those in need of assistance. Additional security personnel have been brought in to support courtroom coverage.

“We have notified Clark County management that there is a need for additional marshal positions in our high-risk calendars,” Wiese added. “There’s always a shortage of marshals, we think there could always be an increased security presence that would be better for the courthouse.”

On Thursday, Redden refused to show up for his initial appearance in the same building where the attack happened the day before.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office requested Redden be held without bail. However, Pro-Tem Judge Lauren Diefenbach said she was uncomfortable arguing about bail without Redden present. Bail remained at $54,000.

Redden faces the following charges after the Jan. 3 courtroom attack.

Coercion w/force or threat of force

Extortion

Intimidate public officers/others, with the use of force

Disregard safety of person/property

Battery by prisoner, probationer, or parolee

Unlaw act excrete/fluid by prisoner in confined area

Battery on a protected person

He was due in court again on Jan. 9.