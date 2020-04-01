Clark County calls on retired medical professionals to register as volunteers for COVID-19 response

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retired medical professionals are being called on to help assist in Nevada’s COVID-19 response. Clark County officials asked those who are willing and able to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corp of Southern Nevada.

Those who would like to volunteer can register here.

The county is looking for medics, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists and mental health professionals, among others.

“I am proud of our community’s response to the challenges presented by coronavirus and appreciate our residents frequently asking what they can do to help,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a press release. “…Our local health-care system is on the front lines of this crisis, and we want to be prepared to reinforce the ranks of these amazing professionals with others who have the expertise and qualifications to assist in providing care to those who need it.”

Volunteers may join the local Medical Reserve Corps, Statewide Volunteer Pool or Mental Health Crisis Counselors. Their identifies, licenses, credentials, accreditations and hospitality privileges will be verified.

Those who are qualified will be integrated into an alert system, which will draw on the pool of available volunteers in an emergency.

