Clark County breaks record for single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-– Clark County breaks record for the most COVID-19 cases in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Saturday morning.

As of Friday, there have been 392,971 cases of COVID-19 reported in Clark County, an increase of 6,110 cases over the previous day.

In addition, the Health District reported 15 deaths.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 6,110 (total: 392,971)

Deaths: 15 (total: 6,544)

Test positivity rate: 25.8% (up from 23.3% Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 1,194 (+50 from Thursday)

NEVADA

New cases: 4,743 (total: 509,472)

Deaths: 4 (total: 8,510)

Test positivity rate: 23.5% (up from 21.1% Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 1,326 (+45 from Thursday)

“Today, we are adding the highest daily COVID-19 case count, and we are continuing to see a significant increase in cases, especially as the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

“The best tools we have against COVID-19 are safe and effective vaccines. They are the best protection against severe illness and hospitalizations, and multiple vaccination clinics are available throughout Clark County.”

Hospitalizations continue to climb and are nearly double what they were at the start of Christmas week. The Nevada Hospital Association has declared “crisis” staffing levels at hospitals in Southern Nevada and rural counties and issued a plea to the public to get tested for COVID-19 somewhere else.