LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County officials broke ground Monday on the first new community center in Silverado Ranch in nearly a decade.

The groundbreaking, led by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, kicked off construction of the two-story, 37,000-square-foot Silverado Ranch Community Center.

The facility will be located at the northeast corner of Silverado Ranch Park and will feature amenities including an indoor walking track, exercise room, dance and yoga amenities, conference room space, and multipurpose classrooms.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2024, and will also display art by Ashley Fisher in a 24-foot-tall space at the mezzanine level.

“We spent a lot of time gathering input from the residents of Silverado Ranch about exactly what they wanted for their community center,” Naft said. “I’m glad that we’re now able to break ground on a new state-of-the-art facility that meets their needs. The fact that this is the first new community center to be built by the County in nearly a decade make this occasion especially noteworthy.”