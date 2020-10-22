Clark County breaks ground for new park in southwest Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of a new neighborhood park that will be built in the southwest Valley. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft hosted the event Thursday morning.

The five-acre green area is scheduled to open at Buffalo and Russell by fall 2021.

Once completed, parkgoers will enjoy two playgrounds, a splash pad, a shaded tennis court, picnic shelters, open turf area and trails. A restroom is also among the amenities.

“It is vital for our quality of life that we offer residents with plentiful parks, which include playground equipment, ample open spaces and features for families to enjoy,” said Naft in a news release. “This new park will play an important role in the fast growing southwest. As we begin construction on the park, we invite students of nearby Grant Sawyer Middle School to participate in a naming contest. This is their park and we would like them to participate in the process.”

For more information, click here.