Clark County Board of Commissioners reallocates federal COVID-19 relief funds to meet community needs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Board of Commissioners approved focusing some of the federal coronavirus relief funds on increasing COVID testing and providing aid to people.

The transfer will help address the biggest needs in our community.

Commissioners approved the reallocation in a 6-0 vote Tuesday. They budgeted the $295 million for certain items months ago.

But recently, trends highlighted some areas that now need more money than others, including financial assistance programs for mortgage, rent and bills. The county originally designated $30 million to that line item, but now, there’s nearly $59 million, reallocated from other services.

The county also reassigned $2 million toward COVID testing.

“When we started this in March, we had no idea what our expenses would be,” said Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commission chairwoman. “So, we put together a fluid plan that we could reorganize as we got closer to see what the real need was.”

County staff tell 8 News Now $46 million has been spent so far on rental assistance. Commissioners encourage anyone needing help to apply online for the Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAP, before Dec. 30. That is the cutoff date to submit an application for eligibility.

“We want to try and stabilize folks,” said Kirkpatrick.

The county’s CARES Act money must be spent on expenses from the pandemic, accumulated between March and the end of December.