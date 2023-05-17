LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A historic part of Las Vegas will come alive with a block party Thursday night with free entertainment to celebrate the revitalization of the once popular shopping, dining, and entertainment area.

Legendary performers like Grateful Dead, the Doors, Cream, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and more have performed there.

The Fabulous Commercial Center Block Party event sold out within three hours of the free tickets being available.

The Commercial Center on Sahara Avenue, one mile east of Las Vegas Boulevard, opened in 1963 but as the valley grew and businesses moved to meet the needs of newer neighborhoods, traffic to the center decreased.

Clark County is hosting the block party to celebrate the revitalization of the Historic Commercial Center District which has 150 locally-owned shops and restaurants and a large parking lot. The party will include performances by DeadMau5, Bella Strings, Franky Perez, Mix Master, and Mike from the Beastie Boys.

The county said there will be future entertainment events at the site. Donations for the Commercial Center Historic Society can be made through this link and will pay for the continued care of the area.