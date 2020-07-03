Clark County begins enforcing Sisolak’s mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is stepping up enforcement of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate, which has been in effect across the state for over a week. While individuals will not get fined for breaking the rule, that’s not the case for local businesses.

This enforcement comes as new data shows many businesses statewide are not in compliance.

Grouchy John’s Coffee has been brewing up delicious drinks while enforcing the mandate.

“I think masks are very important,” said John Ynigues, co-owner of Grouchy John’s.

Following the governor’s lead, the coffee shop is requiring everyone to wear face coverings. Signs on the door remind patrons of the rule.

“When they come in, we won’t sell them anything unless they have a mask on,” explained Ynigues. “We try to catch them early.”

Now, Clark County, the State Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) and code enforcement are doing mask inspections. If any employees or customers are not wearing them, the business will be fined and could even be shutdown.

This extra enforcement is just in time for the holiday.

“It’s a big weekend, Fourth of July, people want to get out and about,” said Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “We just have to make sure that public health continues to be the top priority.”

New data from OSHA shows 65% of businesses in Southern Nevada have been compliant since the Governor’s directive began. However, of the businesses observed on July 2 statewide, only 49% were in compliance.

Sisolak called the numbers “disappointing and unacceptable.”

Locals 8 News Now spoke to are happy the county is stepping up.

“I think enforcing the masks, it’s very important because we don’t know who carries the virus,” said Uelintadoni Sitake.

Maggie Garcia was in agreement, saying, “When you go to the grocery store, when you go to the department store, you don’t know who’s sick and who’s not, so why take the risk?”

And for Grouchy John’s, combatting COVID-19 is also about helping the economy.

“If it continues to grow, we’ll have to shut down again, and that’s not going to be good for any businesses,” said Ynigues.

Officials also want your help. If you see a business not enforcing the rules, you’re urged to call or email County Business Licensing at 702-455-6562 or CCBLenforcement@ClarkCountyNV.gov.