Clark County bars to remain closed; Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force votes no on reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Thursday to keep bars and taverns in Clark County closed despite allowing neighboring Nye and Washoe counties to move forward with reopening. The members who voted no cited their reason as Clark County’s ongoing elevated coronavirus cases and positivity rate.

Last Thursday, the task force voted to allow non-bar locations with countertops to open in Clark County. Examples of non-bar countertops consist of sushi restaurants, diners, to name a few. 

But, social distancing guidelines still have to be followed. The establishments with non-bar countertops reopened on Wednesday.

