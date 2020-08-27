Clark County at center of COVID-19 deaths in Nevada’s nursing homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the past two weeks, 34 deaths and 323 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported at state-regulated facilities that provide skilled nursing care, assisted living and rehabilitation.

Cases grew by 1,000 over a four-week period from mid-July to Aug. 21, jumping from 2,000 cases to 3,000.

And Clark County is the center of it all. Of the 34 deaths reported over the past two weeks, 32 were in Clark County. The only exception was the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home, where two resident deaths were reported.

The death of a staff member — relatively rare compared to resident deaths– was reported at Del Mar Gardens, a Henderson skilled nursing facility that also had five resident deaths reported. The combined six deaths reported over two weeks was the most of any facility in Nevada.

Del Mar Gardens now has a total of 16 deaths and 142 positive tests for COVID-19 — the second most in the state since the pandemic began. The Heights of Summerlin has been at the top of the list for months with 152 positive tests, including 28 residents who have died.

Here’s a look at the state-regulated facilities that have posted the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths since the pandemic began:

Multiple deaths were also reported during the two-week span at these facilities. (Total deaths at the facility in parentheses):

Pacifica Senior Living Green Valley: 5 residents (5)

5 residents (5) Premier Health and Rehab: 5 residents (8)

5 residents (8) Kindred Flamingo LTAC: 4 residents (5)

4 residents (5) Northern Nevada State Veterans Home: 2 residents (4)

2 residents (4) TLC Care Center: 2 residents (2)

2 residents (2) Tranquil Breezes Care Home LLC: 2 residents (5)

A single resident death was reported at nine other facilities

Acacia Oasis: 1 resident (1)

1 resident (1) Brookdale Las Vegas: 1 resident (1)

1 resident (1) Dignified Manor: 1 resident (3)

1 resident (3) Highland Manor of Mesquite: 1 resident (1)

1 resident (1) Horizon Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 1 resident (7)

1 resident (7) Las Vegas Post Acute and Rehab: 1 resident (3)

1 resident (3) Life Care Center of South Las Vegas: 1 resident (3)

1 resident (3) Mission Pines: 1 resident (1)

1 resident (1) Silver Ridge Health Care Center: 1 resident (1)

Note: DHHS has removed one death reported at Harmon Hospital.

All the sites are regulated by the State of Nevada, and reporting by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services allows anyone to look at current statistics.

See the DHHS dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu at top left to select the facility you want to see.