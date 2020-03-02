Clark County Assessor’s Office to mail out property tax cap notices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County homeowners that have not adjusted their property tax yet might still be paying a higher rate, but there is still three months left to correct the problem.

Back in October, 8 News Now reported a certain noticed that needed to be filled out and returned. Many that received the notice believed it to be junk mail.

Those that did not fill out the form stating that their home is their primary address saw their property tax automatically increase from 3 percent to the max cap on increases, which is 4.8 percent.

The Clark County Assessor’s Office is mailing out post cards on Monday to those who are still eligible for the 3 percent tax cap rate.

All a homeowner has to do is complete it and sign the bottom and return it no later than June 30. The difference amounts to a potential savings of $18 per $1,000 in taxes on primary residential properties.

The office released a PSA alerting homeowners of what they need to do. You can watch it below:

Property owners may view their property tax cap rate for the 2019-2020 fiscal year on the Treasurer pages of Clark County’s website.

From the home page, click on “Property Account Inquiry” and enter your name, address or parcel number. The property tax cap amount is listed under the “Property Characteristics” heading. If the rate is determined to be correct, no further action is required.

For more information, property owners may contact the Clark County Assessor’s Office at (702) 455-3882.