A previous version of this story said that the man was found on Nov. 7. This story has been updated to reflect the correct date.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Public Guardian’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a protected person under their care.

According to the Clark County Nevada Twitter page, the man was found on Sept. 7, 2022, in Summerlin near Faith Lutheran Church off Town Center Drive. He is now in the hospital and cannot speak.

He was described as being between the ages of 55 to 65, around 6 feet tall, and 162 pounds. His hair is grey and his eyes are blue.

Information provided by the Clark County Nevada Twitter page.

According to a release, officers believe that the man was homeless and suffered a medical episode. The Clark County Public Guardian’s Office has been working with various agencies to identify him through fingerprints and other means.

“On rare occasions we receive cases where we are unable to identify the people within our care and we need to ask for the public’s help,” Clark County Public Guardian Karen Kelly said. “We hope someone will know who this patient is so we can potentially help him get reconnected with family members, access services and financial resources he is entitled to such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or veteran’s benefits.”

If you can help identify this man, please contact the Clark County Public Guardian’s Office at 702-455-4332 or by email at PUBGDN@ClarkCountyNV.gov.