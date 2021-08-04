Clark County approves Red Rock housing development application

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Save Red Rock, a non-profit organization, urged the Clark County Zoning Commission Wednesday to postpone an application by Gypsum Resources for a housing development in Red Rock Canyon while under litigation with the applicant.

The commissioners voted and approved a design review and use permit for 280 single-family homes in a 563-acre development by Gypsum Resources during the Aug. 4 meeting after Robert T. Warhola, Chief Deputy District Attorney confirmed the application, “is properly before the board” and the litigation is not related to the current application.

“There is no gag order or injunction before the court,” said Warhola. Bases on that, commissioners went ahead and voted 7 – 0 in approval of the application.

Applicant, Ron Krater, a community planner representing Gypsum Resources at the Clark County meeting, submitted track development plans for the housing project on land referred to as “Blue Diamond Hill” which is located three-quarters of a mile north of State Route 159 and 1.5 miles west of the intersection of State Route 160. The current zoning does allow for the residential development of one home for every two acres.

Clark County is currently being sued by Gypsum Resources. The suit targets Commissioner Justin Jones who has been outspoken against the housing development and previously did pro bono legal work for Save Red Rock. Jones was at the zoning meeting and made a “full disclosure” statement regarding his past relationship with Save Red Rock and his ability to vote on zoning matters.

The Save Red Rock organization was hoping to get the application decision delayed and released this statement.

“We stand by our statement that this issue is not ripe for review due to it not complying with the Clark County Code nor being properly vetted,” said Heather Fisher, President of Save Red Rock. “We continue to hold additional concerns about water access, legal road access, and the degradation of the overall Red Rock Canyon experience.”

Save Red Rock’s mission is to preserve, protect, and enhance the natural, cultural, recreational, and scenic resources in and around the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Regarding a public comment requesting that the applicant address concerns over Red Rock Overlay preservation, the District Attorney’s office said, “The property has been mined and there is no natural setting to preserve.”

The Clark County Commission unanimously approved the application, and an attorney for Gypsum Resources released the following statement: