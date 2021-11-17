Clark County approves massive rewrite of master plan in 7-0 vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County approved the first major rewrite of its master plan since 1983 in a 7-0 vote during Wednesday’s commission meeting.

The overhaul of the master plan is part of the “Transform Clark County” initiative. Work on overhauling codes for development will follow, with versions expected in late 2022.

“The master plan provides a clear vision for making our community more livable and sustainable,” Commissioner Justin Jones said. “Guided by public input over the past year, the master plan will help Clark County achieve that vision over the coming years.”

“We all want to see our community quality of life improve,” Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “The work that goes into this roadmap for the future will help get us there.”

The master plan relies on six “core values” to guide development:

Unique communities, neighborhoods, and lifestyles

Equitable access to services and amenities

A healthy and sustainable natural environment

A more connected Clark County

A diverse and resilient economy

Predictable growth and development

A video of the presentation to the Clark County Commission is available here.