Clark County approves $100 incentive program for vaccinations on limited basis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County will be moving ahead with a pilot program that offers a $100 incentive to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, nearly 50% of eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated but state and county leaders would like to see that percentage increase.

Under Commissioner Tick Segerblom’s proposal, the pilot program would consist of a $100,000 commitment to cover 1,000 gift cards.

#ClarkCounty is going to move forward with a pilot program to offer a $100 incentive to people who get their #COVID19 vaccines. Cmsr. @tsegerblom's proposal calls for a $100,000 initial commitment to cover 1,000 gift cards for those who #GetVaxxed. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/jlbe8ncG6s — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 17, 2021

There is no word yet on when the pilot program will start. The county is still working out the details.