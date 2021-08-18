Clark County approves $100 incentive program for vaccinations on limited basis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County will be moving ahead with a pilot program that offers a $100 incentive to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, nearly 50% of eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated but state and county leaders would like to see that percentage increase.

Under Commissioner Tick Segerblom’s proposal, the pilot program would consist of a $100,000 commitment to cover 1,000 gift cards.

There is no word yet on when the pilot program will start. The county is still working out the details.

