Clark County announces up to 30K in grant money for small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Small businesses impacted by the pandemic can apply for as much as $30,000 in grant money between Dec. 1 and Dec. 22.

According to Clark County, this is the third round of grant money being offering by the county since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Business owners must have a county business license and be able to show financial hardship. The money is to help the business pay rent, utilities, inventory and payroll.

Even if a business applied in the past and received money, the business owner can apply again. However, priority will be given to businesses who have yet to receive any Clark County money.

Businesses with 25-50 employees may apply for up to $30,000; and businesses with 1-24 employees may apply for up to $15,000. Business owners are encouraged to review information online and prepare the documents they may need to apply.

More information is available at this link.

This year, Clark County’s Office of Community and Economic Development has provided more than $9 million to about 600 local small businesses to help them survive during the pandemic. Funding for the grant comes from the Federal CARES Act.

Currently, the county is accepting applications from small businesses to reimburse for personal protective equipment and installing safety features to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can find more information on that money, at this link for the Nevada Small Business Development Center at UNLV or calling (702) 895-5019.