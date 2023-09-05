LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major project to widen the Clark County 215 Bruce Woodbury Beltway between I-15 and Jones Boulevard will cause more road closures in the southern Las Vegas valley.

The road closures will begin Tuesday, Sept. 5 and include overnight closures on the eastbound CC-215 Beltway, Jones to Las Vegas Boulevard, with only one lane open to traffic. The overnight closures will last Sunday through Thursday, 9p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other closures beginning next between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. include:

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Decatur Boulevard onramp to eastbound CC-215

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Decatur onramp to westbound CC-215

Thursday, Sept 7: CC-215 eastbound ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard

Friday, Sept. 8: CC-215 eastbound onramp to northbound I-15 I-15 northbound ramp to westbound CC-215 Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to westbound CC-215



Starting Sept. 10, the CC-215 will have nightly impacts on the eastbound side from Jones to Las Vegas Boulevard from Sunday to Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp closures the week of Sept. 10 include:

Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.: Decatur onramp to eastbound CC-215

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.: CC-215 westbound offramp to Decatur Boulevard

Friday, Sept. 15: I-15 northbound ramp to westbound CC-215, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to westbound CC-215, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. I-15 southbound ramp to westbound CC-215, 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.



The other ongoing closure associated with this project that started more than three weeks ago is Valley View Boulevard from West Martin Avenue to West Maule Avenue in both directions. This part of the project will take around 6 months for work on the offramp for westbound CC-215 at Decatur. The bridge over Valley View Boulevard is being extended to the north to allow for realignment and widening of the Decatur offramp.

Work requiring lane restrictions on CC-215 is expected to occur between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to limit impacts to the traveling public.

The overall $84.6 million project is estimated to be complete in spring 2025.