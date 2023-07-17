LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s Wetlands Park recently announced the Spotlight on Nature Gallery in its newly renovated gallery in the Nature Center.

Enabling Wetlands Park to highlight more local artwork, Spotlight on Nature (SONG) has annual shows that will include a themed juried exhibition featuring artwork created in the park during its annual Art Day event. It will also include a solo exhibit by each year’s Artist in Residence.

The inaugural exhibit at the Spotlight on Nature Gallery will be Gifts of the Wetlands (2023), the 2nd Annual Wetlands Park Juried Exhibition. It features 26 artists selected by juror Melanie La May, exploring the presence of water in the Las Vegas Valley and the vital role that wetlands play in recycling water.

Awards will be announced at the opening reception on Saturday, July 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public and will feature hors d’oeuvres by At Your Service Catering. Clark County’s Office of Public Arts will provide awards, including gift certificates to Desert Art Supplies.

The Nature Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Outdoor park hours are from dawn to dusk, seven days a week.

To learn more, visit the Wetlands Park pages of Clark County’s Parks and Recreation Department.