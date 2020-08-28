Clark County announces movies and dates for September free drive-in movie series

Viewers in parked cars watch the animated film “Onward” at the Paramount Drive-In Theatres, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Paramount, Calif. The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the pandemic, some drive-in owners think they’re in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house but stay within prudent distance from one another. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The dates, times and locations of Clark County Parks & Recreation’s drive-in movie series was announced Thursday. Clark County Parks and Recreation is partnering with TruVision Cinema present the Mobile Drive-in Movie Series.

The series will kick off with the screening of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Friday, Sept. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The screening will be held at the Desert Breeze Community Center parking lot.

Admission is free and the doors open at 6 p.m. However, space is based on availability and is first-come, first-served.

The movie will begin screening at 7:45 p.m. Parking spots are limited to every other space to maintain proper social distancing guidelines. Chairs are allowed but must be within the vehicle’s designated area.

The following is a schedule of movies and sites for the remainder of September:

Sept. 11, “Sing” Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Dr., (702) 455-7340

Sept. 18, “Onward” Hollywood Community Center, 4525 New Forest Dr., (702) 455-7723

Sept. 25, “Trolls World Tour” Walnut Community Center, 3075 North Walnut Road (702) 455-8402

In accordance with the governor’s directive, participants will be required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines when they are outside of their cars.

People are also reminded to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, avoid large gatherings stay home when sick, and stay at least six feet away from others when out in public to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Those who do not follow these guidelines may be asked to leave.

For more information about the Mobile Drive-in Movie Series, please contact Special Events, Brian Saliba at (702) 455-8838 or visit Clark County Parks and Recreation’s website at www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks.