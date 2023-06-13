Construction cones marking part of road with a layer of fresh asphalt. (Adobe Stock images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Lane restrictions will impact traffic in some areas across the Las Vegas valley to make room for sewer repair.

The Clark County Water Reclamation District announced the restrictions will take place from June 20 to June 27, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way.

The right lane will be closed on West Flamingo Road between Spring Mountain

and Hualapai Way during road work hours.

Additionally, the right lane on Southbound Hualapai Way will be closed.

One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction at all times.

Access to all businesses and driveways in the work area will be maintained.

While work is taking place, drivers should take precautions and use alternate routes

For more information on project updates click HERE.