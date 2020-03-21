Clark County announces course of action for emergency declaration enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners discussed plans for enforcement Friday, after Governor Steve Sisolak announced an order for all non-essential businesses to close across Nevada to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“If you are not an essential business, I am using my power, as the governor under an emergency declaration to order you to close,” Governor Sisolak said in a news conference.

His emergency declaration directed all non-essential businesses to close their doors from 12:00 a.m. March 21 to April 16, 2020.

“If we do not do everything we can to slow this virus,” Governor Sisolak added. “Hospital beds will be completely full of COVID-19 patients.”

Governor Sisolak will give local governments authority on enforcement, so Clark County Commissioners held an emergency meeting to determine a course of action Friday.

“We hope businesses in Clark County will be responsible business owners and just shut down,” said a Metro police lieutenant during the meeting.

If a business won’t shut its doors, County Business Licensing and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have the authority to revoke licenses and issue penalties.

“We’ve all got to stay healthy and keep going because this is a marathon,” Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “So I’m grateful that everyone has stepped up to get things done.”

While Governor Sisolak admits this action is aggressive, he believes it’s absolutely necessary to keep more people across Nevada safe and healthy.

“I won’t let my inaction make this crisis worse,” the governor said. “If home means Nevada for you, stay home for Nevada.”

Any non-essential business that refuses to close in Clark County could face a $1,000 fine or a criminal misdemeanor. The business could also have its license revoked.