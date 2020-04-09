Clark County announces additional public sporting facility closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is closing additional public sporting facilities in wake of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s most recent directive. These closures include:
- Disk Golf courses
- Tennis courts
- Pickleball courts
- Skate parks
- Bocce courts
- Horseshoe pits
- Handball courts
- Park exercise equipment
- Mountains Edge Regional Park Sports Wall
- The Club at Sunrise golf course
The directive placed further restrictions on certain activities, encouraging social distancing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, the county had already closed the following amenities:
- Playgrounds
- Restrooms
- Dog parks
- Basketball courts
- Baseball/softball fields
- Volleyball courts
- Swimming pools
- Splash pads
If you’d like to find another way to get out and get some exercise in the fresh air, outdoor park spaces and trails are still open to the public.
The county stressed social distancing and other public health guidelines to those who do choose to frequent these spaces.
For more information, click here or email questions to CCParks@ClarkCountyNV.gov.