Clark County announces additional public sporting facility closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is closing additional public sporting facilities in wake of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s most recent directive. These closures include:

Disk Golf courses

Tennis courts

Pickleball courts

Skate parks

Bocce courts

Horseshoe pits

Handball courts

Park exercise equipment

Mountains Edge Regional Park Sports Wall

The Club at Sunrise golf course

The directive placed further restrictions on certain activities, encouraging social distancing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the county had already closed the following amenities:

Playgrounds

Restrooms

Dog parks

Basketball courts

Baseball/softball fields

Volleyball courts

Swimming pools

Splash pads

If you’d like to find another way to get out and get some exercise in the fresh air, outdoor park spaces and trails are still open to the public.

The county stressed social distancing and other public health guidelines to those who do choose to frequent these spaces.

For more information, click here or email questions to CCParks@ClarkCountyNV.gov.