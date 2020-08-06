Clark County announces 13 Valley facilities will provide access to distance learning, day camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County announced thirteen facilities across the Vally will provide access to distance learning and day camp through a program called “School Daze.”
The initiative caters to children ages 5 to 12-years-old and will include socially-distanced activities. It will run fro 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Activities will vary from fun to educational, including:
- Educational time
- Games
- Arts n’ crafts
- Sports
- Themed activities
School Daze launches Aug. 24, and the County says it will last until “kids can return school.”
If you decide to take part in the program, you and your child(ren) will be asked to complete a Daily Wellness Acknowledgement Form. Temperatures will also be checked daily.
The following are the locations:
- Aquatic Springs Pool: 7025 South Fort Apache Road, 89148
- Bob Price Recreation Center: 2050 Bonnie Lane, 89156
- Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St., 89119
- Desert Breeze Recreation Center: 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., 89117
- Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood, 89142
- Mountain Crest Neighborhood Services Center: 4701 N. Durango, 89129
- Paradise Recreation Center: 4775 S. McLeod & Tropicana, 89121
- Parkdale Recreation Center: 3200 Ferndale St., 89121
- Pearson Community Center: 1625 West Carey, 89106
- Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N. Walnut Rd., 89115
- West Flamingo Senior Center: 6255 W. Flamingo, 89103
- Whitney Recreation Center: 5712 E. Missouri Ave, 89122
- Winchester Dondero Cultural Center: 3130 Mcleod Dr. 89121
The county says staff will be required to wear masks. Additional measures will be taken, including regular cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment.
Parents are asked to send a personal, reusable mask with their children. Kids must also have their own lunch and snack that don’t require heating or cooling.
School Daze will be available to participants on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, click here. You may also call 702-455-8200 or email CCParks@ClarkCountyNV.gov.