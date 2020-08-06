Clark County announces 13 Valley facilities will provide access to distance learning, day camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County announced thirteen facilities across the Vally will provide access to distance learning and day camp through a program called “School Daze.”

The initiative caters to children ages 5 to 12-years-old and will include socially-distanced activities. It will run fro 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Activities will vary from fun to educational, including:

Educational time

Games

Arts n’ crafts

Sports

Themed activities

School Daze launches Aug. 24, and the County says it will last until “kids can return school.”

If you decide to take part in the program, you and your child(ren) will be asked to complete a Daily Wellness Acknowledgement Form. Temperatures will also be checked daily.

The following are the locations:

Aquatic Springs Pool : 7025 South Fort Apache Road, 89148

: 7025 South Fort Apache Road, 89148 Bob Price Recreation Center : 2050 Bonnie Lane, 89156

: 2050 Bonnie Lane, 89156 Cambridge Recreation Center : 3930 Cambridge St., 89119

: 3930 Cambridge St., 89119 Desert Breeze Recreation Center : 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., 89117

: 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., 89117 Hollywood Recreation Center : 1650 S. Hollywood, 89142

: 1650 S. Hollywood, 89142 Mountain Crest Neighborhood Services Center : 4701 N. Durango, 89129

: 4701 N. Durango, 89129 Paradise Recreation Center : 4775 S. McLeod & Tropicana, 89121

: 4775 S. McLeod & Tropicana, 89121 Parkdale Recreation Center : 3200 Ferndale St., 89121

: 3200 Ferndale St., 89121 Pearson Community Center : 1625 West Carey, 89106

: 1625 West Carey, 89106 Walnut Recreation Center : 3075 N. Walnut Rd., 89115

: 3075 N. Walnut Rd., 89115 West Flamingo Senior Center : 6255 W. Flamingo, 89103

: 6255 W. Flamingo, 89103 Whitney Recreation Center : 5712 E. Missouri Ave, 89122

: 5712 E. Missouri Ave, 89122 Winchester Dondero Cultural Center: 3130 Mcleod Dr. 89121

The county says staff will be required to wear masks. Additional measures will be taken, including regular cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment.

Parents are asked to send a personal, reusable mask with their children. Kids must also have their own lunch and snack that don’t require heating or cooling.

School Daze will be available to participants on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, click here. You may also call 702-455-8200 or email CCParks@ClarkCountyNV.gov.