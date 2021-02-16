Clark County adopts climate, sustainability plan to guide policies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners on Tuesday adopted a climate and sustainability plan, committing to promote environmentally friendly policies.

The Clark County Sustainability and Climate Action Plan lays out the county’s approach to running operations with more consideration to their environmental impact.

“The impacts of climate change are very real and they are upon us,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Commission chair. “As a county set in the Mojave Desert, we know what’s at stake with our water and energy supply and intensifying heat island impacts. This plan recognizes those unique challenges.”

The Department of Environment and Sustainability will administer the plan, after developing the “All-In Clark County” effort through collaboration with other county departments, regional partners and consultants.

The plan’s objectives include promoting sustainable practices and climate action within county operations, developing and implementing policies that improve the resilience of county operations, and serving as a model for sustainable action in the region.

The plan focuses on five areas of operations:

Clean, reliable energy

Resiliency

Smart waste management and reduction

Sustainable transportation

Water conservation and protection

“Sustainability isn’t just clean air and water,” said Commissioner Justin Jones. “It’s about lowering energy costs, providing affordable housing, creating good-paying jobs and building a thriving, diverse economy and a vibrant, livable community for generations to come.”

The next steps for the All-In Clark County initiative are to develop a County operations implementation strategy, followed by a community-wide sustainability and climate action plan.

Commissioner James Gibson called All-In Clark County a “roadmap to a sustainable future.”

“It’s crucial we develop innovative solutions that preserve our resources, support responsible access to surrounding public lands and open our economy to new jobs and new industries that will propel Clark County forward,” Gibson said.