Clark County adopts anti-hate proclamation in support of AAPI community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission stood beside the valley’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community on Tuesday, adopting an anti-hate proclamation.

A proclamation “condemning and combatting racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders,” received unanimous support from the commission.

Statements about the virus during the COVID-19 pandemic have been described as divisive, and rhetoric aimed at China has led to hate, and even attacks on members of the AAPI community.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom presented the proclamation at Tuesday’s meeting.

Segerblom welcomed members of the Clark County Asian-American Pacific Islanders Community Commission as the proclamation was presented.

