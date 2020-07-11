Clark County: 6 cooling stations available July 11-13 during excessive heat weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning is in effect in Las Vegas this weekend, from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Monday, July 11-13. The National Weather Service Las Vegas expects temperatures to reach 110 degrees across Las Vegas and surrounding areas.

🌡️HEAT is on🌡️. Dangerous Heat will continue through Monday. Limit your time outside, Plan outdoor activities to the early hours of the day, Drink plenty of water and keep extra on hand, and wear light colored and loose fitting clothes. #azwx #cazwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/UFFZMtmzQE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 11, 2020

For those needing to get out of the heat and cool off, Clark County has activated six cooling stations throughout the valley.

COOLING STATION LOCATIONS:

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane) HOURS: 24 hours daily



Cambridge Recreation Center* 3930 Cambridge Street (north of E. Flamingo Blvd) HOURS: Monday ONLY, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Downtown Recreation Center 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson HOURS: Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., CLOSED SUNDAY, Monday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



SHARE Village Las Vegas (hydration only) 50 N. 21st Street (north of Fremont Street) HOURS: Open daily; 8 a.m. – 9 a.m., 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin (near Cougar Drive) HOURS: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on days with temps over 112° An outside cooling area is available for pets that are under the control of the owner on a leash or in a carrier; no pets allowed inside



The Salvation Army Mesquite 742 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D, Mesquite 89027 (near S. Casino Drive) HOURS: Monday ONLY 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

