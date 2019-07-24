Claims website up for Equifax data breach victims

Consumers affected by the 2017 data breach at Equifax can now file a claim benefits.

The website https://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/file-a-claim is now online. The site also describes ways to file a claim without a computer.

Any consumer who was among the 147 million Americans identified by Equifax whose personal information was impacted is eligible, and restitution is prioritized to people who actually experienced out-of-pocket costs or losses because of the breach.

Consumers harmed by the Equifax Data Breach Settlement can file a claim at https://t.co/B5ycQwXaLU. The deadline to file a claim is January 22, 2020. — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) July 24, 2019

A fund of $380 million has been established by Equifax to help victims.

The settlement was announced Monday.