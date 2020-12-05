Claimants react to latest unemployment, PUA hearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment claimants are reacting to yet another court order implemented yesterday. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) must pay a certain group of claimants.

After the department failed to meet the first order over the summer, the judge issued another, ordering DETR to pay around 9,000 pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) claims this month.

Some are worried the problems are still there and that this won’t be possible.

“I think it has finally spotlighted what is really going on in the inside,” said Amber Hansen, who runs a popular PUA help Facebook group.

She watched the eight-hour PUA hearing Thursday, where a judge ruled DETR in contempt after not following the initial order.

“I think the fine should have been much stiffer,” Hansen expressed. “I think they should have to pay $1,000 for every single person that they have wrongfully paid or stopped payments on, that is my opinion.”

DETR was fined $1,000 and also told to pay thousands of claimants who had payments started and stopped by Dec. 24.

“I feel like three more weeks to get it together; I wish them the best of luck,” said Hansen, “but I feel they have created such a nightmare with the overpayment situation and mass denials. I think that, like I have told you many times before, I think we are speaking two different languages. I don’t even think DETR knows what is going on on the claimant’s side right now.”

She thinks a more clear direction on the claims process and more communication could help moving forward.

During the hearing, we heard from three claimants who explained their problems and experiences.

“Nobody wanted to acknowledge in that hearing that the phone system is lackluster, that they have problems with enough people answering the phones, they just wanted to turn it around on the witnesses,” said claimant Garrick Mark Hebdon.

Hebdon has been waiting eight months to get paid. He also watched the hearing.

“A lot of the witnesses, the three witnesses had the same issues, and all of a sudden this morning, everything got released.”

He thinks he was paid because of what happened in the hearing, but there isn’t a way to find out. Hebdon was never given a reason as to why he wasn’t being paid.

“I think that I was being held payment for no reason,” he said.

Hansen also notes that although this is good news with the hearing, there are still thousands of others out there, such as first-time filers and those waiting for appeals, who have nothing to do with this hearing. She hopes more action can be done to address those.