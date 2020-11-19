Claimants having trouble appealing overpayment notices from DETR

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now first told you about a mass overpayment notification that went out to unemployment claimants on Tuesday. Now, many Nevadans are finding themselves stuck with not knowing how to appeal the notices.

Some people say the appeals button is hard to find. Others say they have appeals in review and now can’t file another one for more overpayment notices.

“I said it is not going to happen,” shared claimant Barbara Brighton, “I am not going to send you back a penny.”

Brighton is an entertainer. She can’t work due to the virus and was on unemployment. This week, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) sent her a notice of overpayment, meaning they want money back.

“I got two letters stating that I have to return two separate numbers,” Brighton said.

She says they want about $14,000 by the end of the month. While she notes it isn’t right and she wants to appeal the letters, there is a problem.

“There is no link that says you can appeal it, not that I saw it on overpayment, it just says pay it.”

Brighton says she can’t appeal it on the website. Others we came across are running into similar problems.

Claimant Sarah Spandrio shared, “$20,062 is the total they want me to repay.”

She already filed two appeals, but now, it won’t allow her to file a third as the first two are under review.

“I lost my job due to the pandemic, and I have continued to be unemployed in the pandemic,” said Spandrio. “I just don’t understand why. I don’t understand why this is basically where I am at.”

8 News Now did reach out to DETR and was hoping to get answers today. We did not.

A woman who runs a popular Facebook page says for those trying to find an appeal option, the best bet to appeal a letter may be to go the main page and click on the unemployment services tab. She says she has heard of some luck with that.