Claimant says instructions for unemployment are too difficult, plans to file amicus brief with Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A regular unemployment insurance claimant says he wants other claimants to be heard in the Supreme Court. He says his past work experience may help the court.

Steven Cohen says he has some insight he thinks may help the state Supreme Court in an appeal going on. From his work experience to filing himself, he says the language DETR uses is too complex.

“Based on 14 years of experience of having to deal with most parts of DETR I can put in English and I had to do that at Medicaid all the time,” Cohen said.

Cohen filed for regular unemployment insurance.

Thursday, he shared a draft with 8 News Now of the amicus brief he intends to file with the Nevada Supreme Court. This brief is a document showing a different perspective that he believes will help.

“It shows the same problem that are happening to PUA folks, which may end in a little over a week unless Congress acts, are also happening to regular UI folks,” Cohen said

Months ago, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court regarding a decision made in the Payne v. DETR case that is ongoing in district court regarding PUA claims.

Cohen says he worked with several state systems, including Medicaid, in the past and says the way the website directions and questions are written cause confusion.

“If we had the information consistently messaged from unemployment in any language that any person can understand we wouldn’t even be in court at all,” Cohen said.

He says the next hearing is at the end of the month. He says a lot of the issues with the system need to be fixed on a state level and he wants court to see that.

“I think that a lot of, whichever courts hands are going to be tied, until the legislature fixes some of the problems that I identify,” Cohen said.

In the last district court hearing DETR was ordered to resume payments to PUA claimants that had them stopped. The deadline for that is next Thursday.