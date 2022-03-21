LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County man has filed a civil lawsuit against the local lawyer, and others he associated with, who is accused by the FBI of running a Ponzi scheme here in Nevada, California, and Utah.

Mark Murphy is the plaintiff in the lawsuit against Matthew Beasley, the Beasley Law Group, Jeffery Judd, and several other companies. In the suit, Murphy claims that between 2017 and 2022 Beasley and Judd convinced him to invest million of dollars in short-term investments, written into contracts, that would pay a return of 7.5-13% in 90 days.

Murphy claims Beasley and Judd said the invested money was being used to pay slip-and-fall victims quickly as the legal process continued.

In the lawsuit Murphy claims that from 2017 until March 2022, there were more then 163 investors that shelled out more than $16 mil. in contracts.

The lawsuit lays out 17 ’cause of action’ items, the first 12 of them laying the groundwork for a civil RICO allegation including: fraud, embezzlement, conspiracy to defraud, and obtaining money and/or property under false pretenses.

Beasley currently faces federal charges in connection with an FBI agent-involved shooting on Thursday, Mar. 3 at his home on the 5400 block of Ruffian Road near 215 and Ann. Beasley is charged with one count of assault on a federal officer for allegedly pointing a gun at an FBI agent when they came to his house on the Ponzi scheme investigation.

Three FBI agents said they arrived at Beasley’s home, finding him pointing a gun to his head, court documents said. An agent said “drop the gun,” when Beasley pointed the weapon at one of the agents and was shot by an agent. According to court documents, “Beasley appeared to be anticipating that the FBI would be arriving at his residence.”

According to the FBI, the scheme involved the following characteristics:

Contracts were often sold in increments of $80,000 or $100,000

Investors were promised a return of 10-13% in 90 days

Earlier contracts were four to five pages long and often contained a reference to a slip-and-fall incident, the name of the slip-and-fall victim’s attorney, a settlement monetary award, a non-disclosure agreement, a purchase agreement, and an investor agreement; investors were asked to reinvest their original principal into a new contract after the initial 90 days

More recent contracts were more than 100 pages and changed to a “membership,” where 90-day renewals were not required

Salespeople described the contracts as scarce and led buyers to believe they may not be able to immediately invest

Investors were asked to verbally commit to a purchase between Thursday and Sunday and were required to wire money to the organization the following Monday or Tuesday

Investors were asked to wire money to a company IOLTA (Interest On Lawyers’ Trust Account)

Investors were asked to set up an LLC to collect their return

Investors were introduced to the scheme by persons who shared the same faith, hobbies, gym memberships, etc.

The scheme is named after Charles Ponzi of Boston, Mass. In the early 1900s, Ponzi launched a scheme that guaranteed investors a 50% return on their investment in postal coupons. Although he was able to pay his initial backers, the scheme dissolved when he was unable to pay later investors.

The FBI is asking anyone who thinks they were a victim of this Ponzi scheme to complete the survey to help with the investigation.