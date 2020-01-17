Latino activists file lawsuit against the City of Las Vegas for arresting and jailing individuals solely on immigration-related purposes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas announced last year that it would stop honoring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests.

The requests, also known as detainers, resulted in the detention of individuals, solely for immigration-related purposes, in the city-operated jail.

Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Arriba Las Vegas Workers Center and members of the community will announce a new action in light of the department’s continued use of detainers to hold individuals in the jail.