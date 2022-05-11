LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Designs for the “Civic Plaza” project in downtown Las Vegas were on display on Wednesday.

The project will feature new offices and occupy an entire city block — bounded by Main Street, Clark Avenue, First Street and Bonneville Avenue.

Renderings showed two buildings surrounding a plaza. Decks on one of the buildings look out over the plaza.

Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said Wednesday that the new site will bring city employees back to one location after they were scattered during the COVID-19 pandemic. No schedule has been released for the start of construction, but the project will be completed in three phases.

And the plaza will be much more than just city offices, Goodman said.

“I can see entertainment, I can see community gatherings and parties, events, lectures, art presentations and of course government announcements and activities,” she said.

The project is being designed by LGA Architecture.