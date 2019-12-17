City’s ‘food for tickets’ results in over $800 in food donations for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas says 25 people who received parking tickets decided to not pay their tickets, but instead, help the hungry. Out of 4,752 tickets issued between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16, 25 were paid with donations of food for those in need.

A total of $831.74 in food supplies has been donated to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a nonprofit that provides assistance to low-income and disabled senior citizens.

The city says there was $230,415 in fines eligible for the one-month long program, and the 4,752 who had a parking infractions had the opportunity to resolve their tickets by bringing in non-perishable food items of equal or greater value to their fines to the Parking Services Offices.

People that received these tickets had 30 days to bring in their non-perishable food donations and purchase receipts. Food items for tickets were collected through Dec. 16.

Did you receive a parking ticket between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16? If so, today is your last day to pay your citation food items! pic.twitter.com/IalTou3lKo — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 16, 2019

In 2016, the City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the establishment of this occasional program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines.