City working to improve safety at local buildings following deadly motel fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been almost two months since six people died in a fire at the Alpine Motel. It was the deadliest residential fire ever in the city of Las Vegas.

Property owners are meeting at city hall Thursday to discuss safety improvements. This will be the first of two meetings. The focus is to prevent another similar tragedy. Officials will provide information about fire safety requirements as well as code standards that multi-family properties must meet within the city of Las Vegas.

Survivors have said there were safety issues at the motel, including a locked door that may have prevented people from escaping the fire.

“We are here making this presentation because of tragic event that happened in our city that caused the loss of lives. It also resulted in our entire organization increasing our focus on doing what is necessary to reduce that risk moving forward,” said Tom Perrigo, executive director of community development.

The city also plans to enact a new law requiring property inspections every five years not just when complaints occur.

In addition to Thursday’s safety meeting at city hall, there is another meeting next month. The city council hopes to get all new rules in place by September.