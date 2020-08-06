City seeks help identifying woman who allegedly ordered her dog to attack man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Deputy marshals with the city of Las Vegas are hoping the public can help identify a woman who ordered her dog to attack a 60-year-old man in a city park.

Photo credit: City of Las Vegas

According to the city, the woman reportedly unleashed the dog at Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community park an ordered the attack. The 60-year-old victim suffered multiple lacerations to his arm during the April 27 attack. The park is located on Eastern Avenue near Sahara Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the Deputy City Marshal tip line at (702) 229-3223.

At the time of the attack, the woman was accompanied by a man.