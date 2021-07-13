City recognizes UMC staff for saving life of pastor stabbed 21 times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Earlier this year, a local pastor survived after being stabbed 21 times with a butcher knife. On Tuesday, the staff at University Medical Center was recognized for saving his life.

“I got 21 stab wounds. Most of them you can’t see, torso, face, here, there,” said Reverend Russ Smethers as he talks about his numerous injuries.

On March 8, 2021, Smethers, an associate pastor at Abundant Peace Church, was viciously attacked in his home.

He was rushed to UMC for emergency treatment where he underwent multiple surgeries that ultimately saved his life. The people who saved his life were recognized in an appreciation event by the city of Las Vegas.

City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman brought the doctors who treated the reverend a recognition award on behalf of the city.

“We appreciate the recognition. We’ll be here if you need us,” said Dr. David Fadell, UMC.

Smethers is still recovering, while the stabbing suspect is behind bars. He says he is alive thanks to the care he received at the hospital and for that he is very thankful.

“Appreciate what you got. It can be gone tomorrow. That goes for all spectrums of everything.”