LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas is hosting a job fair focused on veterans and their families.

The job fair will take place at the Veterans and Community Resource Center on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hiring managers and department representatives will be on-site to meet potential candidates, answer questions, and discuss over 150 full-time and part-time positions available.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple resumes. To view open positions prior to the job fair, click this link.