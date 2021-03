NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas is partnering with In-N-Out Burger to encourage school-aged children to read.

For every five books a child reads, they will receive a “Cover to Cover Achievement” award from In-N-Out. It is good for one free hamburger or cheeseburger.

The program runs from March 6 to April 17.

The program has gone virtual this year. To sign up, click HERE.